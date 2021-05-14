$0.44 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

