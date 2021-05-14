$0.58 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,150. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

