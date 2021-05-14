$0.61 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

