$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PRGO traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after buying an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

