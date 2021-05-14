$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PRGO traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after buying an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit