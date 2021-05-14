$0.91 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

NYSE:DKS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

