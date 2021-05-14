$0.91 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

NYSE:DKS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DICK`S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit