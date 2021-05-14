$1.07 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.02. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

