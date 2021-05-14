$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.07. The company had a trading volume of 377,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,314. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

