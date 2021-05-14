$1.57 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.67. Leidos posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

