$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 328,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $404.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

