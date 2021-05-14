$110.71 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $110.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.52 million and the highest is $111.90 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

