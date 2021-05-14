14,800 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 80,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

