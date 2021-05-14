1,652 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

