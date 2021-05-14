1,670 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

LPL Financial stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,134 shares of company stock worth $17,482,983. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

