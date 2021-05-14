$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $187.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 424,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,508. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

