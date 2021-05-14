1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 58,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

