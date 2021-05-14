1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.31.

ONEM stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 80,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

