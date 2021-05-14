$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $190,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 139,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 100,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Comments


