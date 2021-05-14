2,224 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,526. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

