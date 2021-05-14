2,300 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

