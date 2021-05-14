2,492 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

