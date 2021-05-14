$262.76 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post $262.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 854,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

