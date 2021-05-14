2,878 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye purchased 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 20,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,919.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $223,919.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.