$3.63 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. 1,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,561. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

