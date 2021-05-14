3,198 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,186,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $215.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

