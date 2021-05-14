$330.31 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post sales of $330.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after buying an additional 555,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

