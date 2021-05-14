4,122 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

