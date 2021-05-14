4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.
4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,651. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
