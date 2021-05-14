$522.01 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $522.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.80 million to $526.90 million. Atlassian reported sales of $430.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.99. 2,854,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

