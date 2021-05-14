5,925 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

