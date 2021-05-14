5N Plus Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$227.16 million and a P/E ratio of 87.19.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

