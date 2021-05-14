5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$227.16 million and a PE ratio of 87.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

