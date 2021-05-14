5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
TSE VNP opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$227.16 million and a PE ratio of 87.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
