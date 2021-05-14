6,630 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

