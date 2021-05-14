$68.60 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $68.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $328.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

