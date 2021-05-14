688,892 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 688,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

