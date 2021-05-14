7,500 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSE A traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,782. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

