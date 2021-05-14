8,328 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

