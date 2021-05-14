8,348 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 379,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

