888 (LON:888) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $323.11

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.11 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 414.40 ($5.41). 888 shares last traded at GBX 392.40 ($5.13), with a volume of 417,328 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Get 888 alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.