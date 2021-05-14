8X8’s (EGHT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.50.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

