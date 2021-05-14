$93.74 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $93.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.90 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $395.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.43 million to $396.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $603.38 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

