95,923 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

