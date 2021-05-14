AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 388,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.04. 42,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

