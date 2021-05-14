AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.