Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Accenture worth $402,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Accenture by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.72. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.