ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,940. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $921.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 248.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

