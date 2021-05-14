Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 55,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

