Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $116.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

