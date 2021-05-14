Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post sales of $836.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the highest is $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,729,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

