AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AT. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of AT opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$559.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Insiders sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 over the last 90 days.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

