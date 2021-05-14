Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 million-$5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 million.

AFIB traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 8,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

